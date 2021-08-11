Executives of Healthcare Realty Trust have signed deals with 11 banks to sell up to $750 million of the company’s shares, money the company will use to continue to build its portfolio.
Nashville-based Healthcare Realty in the second quarter spent $217 million to buy eight medical office buildings and raised $116 million from a similar equity sales program. The company has since July 1 bought another six properties for $119 million and started work on a $44 million project at the Ascension Saint Thomas Health campus in Midtown. (Execs also have sold four properties for $88.6 million since April 1.)
Those deals have helped make 2021 notably busy for the real estate investment trust: After investing a net of $355 million in 2019 and $324 million last year, Healthcare Realty has already put to work a net of $313 million so far this year. Hence the desire to bring in some more cash via the stock sales program via the likes of Barclays, Bank of America, Fifth Third, Goldman Sachs and others.
Healthcare Realty shares (Ticker: HR) were changing hands at $30.48 Wednesday morning, up slightly from where they closed Tuesday. The shares are essentially flat over the past six months.
Shoals Technologies nearly doubled its second-quarter profit from a year ago to $9.2 million on 38 percent growth in revenues, which came in at $59.7 million. Adjusted net income at the Portland-based electrical equipment maker, which went public early this year, rose to $14.7 million from $13.1 million.
CEO Jason Whitaker and his team said their growth was driven by customers buying more of their systems rather than single components. At the end of June, Shoals’ total value of backlog and awarded orders stood at nearly $201 million, up from $123 million a year earlier and more than the company’s revenues for all of 2020. The company’s average quoted project size was up 62 percent.
Those number are helping drive up profitability: Shoals’ gross profit margin in the second quarter was 43.8 percent, up from 38.8 percent in Q2 of last year and 41.2 percent in the first three months of this year.
Shares of Shoals (Ticker: SHLS) fell 3 percent to about $32 in early trading Wednesday. They went public at $25 in January and rose to $44 soon after before retreating in the ensuing months as investors fretted about the solar industry’s growing pains around commodity prices, supply chain logjams and shipping costs. On Tuesday, Shoals CFO Philip Garton said he sees those factors as not being material to the company.
“While we're not immune to what happens in the market, we set our business up in a way that these issues have a minimal impact on us,” Garton said.
