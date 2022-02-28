Nashville-based health care real estate investment trust Healthcare Realty Trust is merging with another REIT, Arizona-based Healthcare Trust of America, officials from both companies announced Monday.
The deal’s total value is reportedly nearly $18 billion.
The company will be led by Healthcare Realty’s management team, including Todd Meredith as president and CEO and Kris Douglas as executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will continue operating under the Healthcare Realty name.
The board of directors will be made up of nine Healthcare Realty board members, three HTA board members and one new member appointed by the group. Healthcare Realty will continue to be headquartered in Nashville with additional corporate offices in Scottsdale and Charleston.
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter. HTA shareholders will receive one Healthcare Realty share for each HTA share they own, plus a $4.82 per-share special cash dividend, which is expected to cost more than $1 billion.
According to a release, JPMorgan Chase Bank has committed to provide $1.7 billion in debt financing for the transaction. Citigroup Global Markets is the lead financial adviser for the deal, with Scotiabank, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, J.P. Morgan Securities and McDermott Will & Emery LLP also working on the transaction.
Nashville-based Healthcare Realty Trust has ownership in 258 real estate properties in 23 states totaling nearly 18 million square feet. In addition, the company provides leasing and property management services for 14.3 million square feet around the country. HTA reported nearly 26 million square feet of gross leasable area office space last year.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, Healthcare Realty Trust reported acquiring 19 medical office buildings for nearly $300 million, including the acquisition of four buildings in Nashville for more than $100 million. The company is currently developing multiple new buildings along Church Street in the Midtown medical district.
According to company officials, the deal will create between $33 and $36 million in cost savings within a year. The company also anticipates the combination will give them better access to capital.
“We are pleased to announce this strategic transaction, which unites two highly complementary medical office portfolios and represents a rare opportunity to create a sector-leading REIT in terms of both size and quality,” Meredith said in the release. “We believe all shareholders will benefit from the company’s expanded national footprint from HR’s Seattle portfolio to HTA’s Boston portfolio.
"The company will have unmatched market scale in concentrated clusters, meaningful corporate and operational synergies, and a larger development pipeline," he added. "We believe this transaction will be accretive through near term synergies with additional value from operational upside. It will also strengthen the combined balance sheet, enhance liquidity and improve access to capital. This combination provides a significant value creation opportunity for shareholders.”
In morning trading, Healthcare Realty shares (Ticker: HR) were trading down more 8 percent at less than $27. HTA shares were trading at about $30, down about 2 percent.
