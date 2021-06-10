Newly launched Harrow Health telehealth subsidiary Visionology has acquired the exclusive rights to technology that helps identify eye disease virtually.
Visionology will employ the SPARCS technology — developed by George Spaeth, Jesse Richman and Eric Spaeth — on its eyecare platform that will allow people to test themselves for free or be monitored by clinicians, according to a press release. The technology uses internet-based contact sensitivity to measure changes in a patient’s eye.
“This worldwide and exclusive agreement will further expand the services we offer, and we believe the addition of SPARCS to our platform will help with early detection of vision changes as well as assisting in diagnosing otherwise undiagnosed eyecare conditions,” Visionology CEO Drew Livingston said in the release.
“We are very excited about our new partnership with the Spaeth/Richman Contrast Sensitivity Center, including our plans to partner with Dr. Spaeth, Dr. Richman, and Eric Spaeth to develop new SPARCS tests for other diagnostic and eye disease monitoring applications.”
Concert lands patent for genetic testing reimbursement software
Nashville-based Concert Genetics has been issued a patent for technology that automates genetic testing reimbursement.
According to a press release, Concert’s system converts health plan medical policies, typically text documents, into machine-readable criteria, and then links the criteria to every genetic test on the market. The company believes the implementation of the technology will provide better and more accurate coverage information as well as expand clinical testing options for consumers.
“At Concert, we are driving toward the day when coverage determination is instantaneous, accurate payment is automatic, and manual claim review is unnecessary” said Rob Metcalf, CEO of Concert Genetics. “Today, confusion about genetic test coverage and reimbursement leads to burdensome, manual processes that waste time and deliver inconsistent results. Concert can eliminate that confusion and help make cost-effective precision medicine a reality.”
