Nashville-based ophthalmic-focused pharmaceutical company Harrow Health has lended its subsidiary, Melt Pharmaceuticals, $13.5 million in senior secured loans to conduct clinical trials on an IV-free sedative for patients undergoing cataract surgery.
Melt will use the proceeds to conduct a Phase 2 efficacy study for its drug candidate, MELT-300, a rapidly dissolving tablet that provides sedation and analgesia — of which Harrow owns 5 percent of royalty rights to, according to a press release. The trials are set to start in September 2021 with a phase 3 clinical study in the second half of 2022. The company also plans to file two investigational new drug applications with the United States Food and Drug Administration for its MELT-210 and MELT-400 candidates.
The senior secured loan, funded with approximately $12.5 million of new cash and about $1 million of existing amounts owed to Harrow, has a one-year term with no principal payments due until maturity. The loan carries an annual interest rate of 12.5 percent.
“Harrow is delighted to provide the capital for Melt’s flagship MELT-300 program and to advance other valuable Melt development programs. Dr. Dillaha has an impressive 505(b)(2) drug approval track record, and we believe strongly in his team’s strategy with the MELT-300 program,” Mark Baum, Harrow Health CEO, said in the release.
“For Harrow, I can think of few near-term events that could deliver the magnitude of value as MELT-300, a multi-patented drug development candidate with a billion-dollar annual revenue opportunity in the growing ophthalmic surgery market. I am very excited about what this potential paradigm shift away from opioids and IVs could mean clinically for patients and ophthalmologists and financially for Harrow shareholders.”
Melt deconsolidated from Harrow Health in 2019 following the close of a Series A financing round that advanced development of the company’s patented flagship product, MELT-100, and set up a C-suite for the company to run independently from Harrow. That transaction left the Nashville-based, publicly-traded company with approximately 44 percent of equity interests in Melt consisting of 3.5 million shares of common stock.
