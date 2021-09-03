Nashville-based retailer Genesco, the parent company of Journeys, saw shares fall more than 8 percent on Thursday after company executives projected lower margins in Q3 as they combat supply chain woes expected to continue through the holiday season.
Although Genesco CEO Mimi Vaughn and her team reported revenue and net sales that exceeded pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter and surpassed projections, persisting supply-chain disruptions will pressure the company’s top line and product costs as it looks to restock inventory for the holidays.
To manage high costs and lower product flow, Genesco brands are ordering products in higher quantities than sales projections require and earlier than usual to meet inventory deadlines. Vaughn said she expects the problems in freight to continue throughout the holiday season — typically their most profitable quarter ahead of back-to-school season — and possibly into the spring.
The volatility of the storefront retail market has also led Genesco brands to embrace online selling, doubling the company's e-commerce revenues within a year. That shift has come with new expenses and strategies, but Chief Financial Officer Tom George said the company has identified nearly $20 million in savings on rent, travel conventions, marketing compensation and other overhead as part of the shift.
“We have a real opportunity to be less dependent on store capital expenditures, have lower lease obligations and continue to drive efficient use of inventory,” George said in an earnings call Thursday morning.
Shares of Genesco were trading at $57.75 after close Thursday evening, down 8.25 percent after the company reported second-quarter earnings. From April to June, the company saw net sales increase 14 percent from 2019 and revenues increase approximately 6.2 percent from the marks of two years ago, before the pandemic threw a wrench into the business of retailers everywhere.
