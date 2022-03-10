Genesco shares ended Thursday’s trading session up double-digits after the Nashville-based footwear and accessories retailer reported earnings and revenues results that were stronger than anticipated.
According to a release, Genesco saw net sales of $728 million for the fourth quarter, up 14 percent compared to the same mark of 2020. The figure topped the prediction of about $726.57 million from analysts surveyed by Yahoo News.
Similarly, net income for Q4 was $62.1 million, $4.41 or per share. Yahoo News reports analysts had expected $2.64 per share.
For 2021, Genesco reported net sales of $2.4 billion, an increase of 36 percent compared to the mark of the prior 12-month period.
Other highlights included the company having seen same-store sale increase 10 percent year-over-year and E-commerce sales up 36 percent from the mark of the 2019 fourth quarter.
"We concluded an outstanding year with a very strong fourth quarter that far exceeded our expectations,” Mimi Vaughn, Genesco board chair, president and chief executive officer, said in the release. “Our holiday performance was fueled by unprecedented levels of full-price selling and strong in-store sales while our digital channel held on to most of last year's record gains.”
Genesco is recognized for its Journeys, Johnston & Murphy and Dockers shoe brands found in more than 1,430 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.
Shares of the company (Ticker: GCO) ended the day at $70.49, up 11.78 percent on trading volume well above average.
