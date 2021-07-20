Shareholders of Genesco have backed the footwear retailer’s incumbent board members in a proxy fight with an activist investor that had pushed for governance and strategic changes.
In a statement Tuesday morning, Genesco executives said investors “have voted overwhelmingly” to re-elect the company’s nine directors. Legion Partners Asset Management, which owns about 6 percent, had proposed a four-member slate it said would bring new experiences and viewpoints to the Genesco board room. The two sides had sparred since mid-April over Legion’s assertions and Genesco’s strategies.
“Today's preliminary results reflect the support we have received from shareholders in response to the decisive actions Genesco has taken to grow and strengthen our business and bring on leaders who can effectively oversee and execute on our strategy,” said Matthew Diamond, Genesco’s lead independent director and one of the four targeted by Legion. “We have had the opportunity to speak with many of our shareholders about Genesco's performance, strategy, and our positive outlook for the future.”
Legion officials did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
In midday trading, shares of Genesco (Ticker: GCO) were up more than 5 percent to $56.11. They have nearly doubled since the end of 2020.
