Federal prosecutors filed suit Thursday seeking to block UnitedHealth Group’s multi-billion-dollar acquisition of Nashville-based Change Healthcare.
In a press release, federal officials said the transaction “would harm competition in commercial health insurance markets, as well as in the market for a vital technology used by health insurers to process health insurance claims and reduce health care costs.” Under the deal, Change would have merged with UnitedHealth subsidiary OptumInsight.
The two companies announced an $8 billion purchase in January 2021 (that figure has since climbed to $13 billion, according to the lawsuit). The American Antitrust Institute and the American Hospital Association both asked the Department of Justice to investigate the transaction.
“We are aware and disappointed that the DOJ has filed litigation to prevent Change Healthcare from closing our merger with UHG,” the company said in a release. “As we previously disclosed, UHG extended our merger agreement through April 5, 2022. We will continue our support of UHG in working toward closing the merger as we comply with our obligations under the merger agreement.”
Change, a health payments and technology services company formerly known as Emdeon, went public in 2019. Shares of the company were trading at $20.84 Thursday, up slightly on the day but down from the $24 high that followed the acquisition announcement more than a year ago.
“Unless the deal is blocked, United stands to see and potentially use its health insurance rivals’ competitively sensitive information for its own business purposes and control these competitors’ access to innovations in vital health care technology,” Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Doha Mekki said. “The department’s lawsuit makes clear that we will not hesitate to challenge transactions that harm competition by placing so much control of data and innovation in the hands of a single firm.”
The feds further call Change “an independent and innovative firm” whose acquisition “would allow United to tilt the playing field in its favor.”
Change reported revenues of $866.1 million in the quarter ending Dec. 31.
