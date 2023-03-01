Nashville-based remote teeth straightening company SmileDirectClub lost $21.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, though the results beat expectations.

Per a release, Zacks Investment Research predicted a loss of 21 cents per share, as compared to the company’s 18 cents per share lost.  

