Nashville-based remote teeth straightening company SmileDirectClub lost $21.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, though the results beat expectations.
Per a release, Zacks Investment Research predicted a loss of 21 cents per share, as compared to the company’s 18 cents per share lost.
In 2022 overall, the company saw a net loss of $278 million, which is $58 million less in net losses over the mark of the prior year, according to a press release.
In February, SmileDirectClub announced some in-person options for its services in select markets for the first time. The company also plans to release its SmileMaker mobile scanning app in the United States by the end of the second quarter, according to the release.
SmileDirectClub is at risk of being pulled from the Nasdaq, since stock value has not surpassed $1 since October. In January, the company announced a goal of saving an additional $120 to $140 million in 2023.
Shares of SmileDirectClub stock (Ticker: SDC) were down 13.7 percent at the time of press following the comopany's earnings call Wednesday morning.
Acadia reports higher earnings, misses estimate
Franklin-based behavioral health company Acadia Health Company announced its fourth quarter and year-end results Monday, missing expectations but reporting overall higher earnings.
The company reported fourth quarter earnings of 70 cents per share, which missed the Zacks consensus estimate of 74 cents.
Revenue totaled $675.3 million, an increase of 13.8 percent over the figure of the fourth quarter of 2021.
Acadia cited higher expenses for weaker-than-expected earnings. The company added 80 beds to its existing operations in Q4 2022. In 2023, Acadia looks to add 300 beds through facility expansions and to open at least six comprehensive treatment centers, according to a release.
“As we look to the year ahead, we are focused on increasing our pace of growth and capitalizing on expansion opportunities across our service lines,” said Chris Hunter, Acadia CEO. “At the same time, we will be enhancing the delivery of care we provide and strengthening our capabilities through our investments in people, processes and technology.”
Shares for Acadia (Ticker: ACHC) were up 1.9 percent on the day of the earnings release.
Revance Therapeutics sees loss after preliminary jump
Local biotech company Revance Therapeutics on Tuesday released fourth quarter results, with a loss of $1.82 per share. The loss was higher than the Zacks estimate of $1.04.
Revance, which develops and markets Botox and other neuromodulators, will launch Daxxify, a drug designed to treat frown lines, by the beginning of the second quarter.
Shares for Revance (Ticker: RVNC) were down 6.3 percent at $32.50 on Tuesday.