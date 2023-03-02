Ryman Hospitality Properties has reported quarterly funds from operations of $1.94 per share, beating the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.68 per share.
According to a Zacks release, this compares to FFO of $0.94 per share a year ago.
This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of 15.48 percent. A quarter ago, the Nashville-based hotel and resort real estate investment trust was expected to post FFO of $1.73 per share, Zacks reports, when it actually produced FFO of $1.72.
Over the last four quarters, RHP has surpassed consensus FFO estimates two times.
In addition, RHY posted revenues of $568.88 million for Q4 2022, surpassing the Zacks consensus estimate by 12.78 percent. This compares to year-ago revenues of $377.43 million.
The company has topped consensus revenue estimates three times over the last four quarters.
In a release, RHP reported consolidated revenue of $1.8 billion, an all-time record for the company.
“Since the beginning of 2020, we have strategically invested over $500 million to expand the Gaylord Palms; renovate the rooms and upgrade the food and beverage outlets at the Gaylord National; fully acquire Gaylord Rockies; broaden our reach on the entertainment side of our business; and upgrade the guest experience across our portfolio,” Colin Reed, RHP executive chairman, said in the release. “The strength of our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results supports our investment thesis and underscores the power of these unique assets to attract and retain loyal customers.”
Zacks reports Ryman Hospitality Properties shares have added about 8.4 percent of value since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 4 percent.
Shares of RHP (Ticker: RHP) ended Wednesday trading up 1.38 percent.
HRT sees revenues increase, beats estimates
Healthcare Realty Trust has reported a year-over-year revenue increase and quarterly funds from operations of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.40 per share.
A Zacks release notes the figure compares to FFO of $0.43 per share from the mark of Q4 2021.
The quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of 5 percent. Zacks reports the Nashville-based medical office building real estate investment trust was expected to post FFO of $0.42 per share in Q4, as it instead generated FFO of $0.39.
During the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus FFO estimates just once, Zacks notes.
In addition, HRT posted revenues of $338.06 million for Q4 2022, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.12 percent. This compares to year-ago revenues of $195.7 million. The company topped consensus revenue estimates once during 2022’s four quarters.
Healthcare Realty Trust shares have added about 1.2 percent of value since 2023’s start versus the S&P 500's gain of 3.4 percent.
Related to the earnings report, Healthcare Realty Trust announced its common stock cash dividend of $0.31 per share.
As of Sept. 30, 2022, the company owned 728 properties in 35 states, with the buildings offering a collective 42.6 million square feet and a value of approximately $13.8 billion.
Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (Ticker: HR) ended Wednesday down 0.77 percent.