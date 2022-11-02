Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing Goodlettsville-based Dollar General Corp., alleging deceptive pricing at its stores.
In the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in an Ohio court, Yost said that customers saw one price on Dollar General shelves and a higher price once they checked out.
Testing at 20 Dollar General stores north of Cincinnati found overcharge rates of 16.7 percent to 88.2 percent, the AG said. Ohio allows error rates as high as 2 percent, Reuters reported.
“This seems like a company trying to make an extra buck and hoping no one will notice,” Yost said in a release.
Dollar General officials have not yet commented on the suit.
The retailer has more than 18,000 locations around the country.