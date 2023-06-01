Shares of Dollar General plummeted Thursday — at one point by 21 percent — following the Goodlettsville discount retailer’s having announced quarterly earnings that failed to meet expectations.

First quarter earnings came in at $2.34 per share, which missed the Zacks consensus estimate of $2.38 and represented a decrease of 2.9 percent from the mark of the prior-year quarter.

