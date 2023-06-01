Shares of Dollar General plummeted Thursday — at one point by 21 percent — following the Goodlettsville discount retailer’s having announced quarterly earnings that failed to meet expectations.
First quarter earnings came in at $2.34 per share, which missed the Zacks consensus estimate of $2.38 and represented a decrease of 2.9 percent from the mark of the prior-year quarter.
The quarterly results prompted Dollar General to slash its annual profit forecast, with the company citing rising economic pressures on its customers.
The current Dollar General fiscal year, which ends in early 2024, is expected to see earnings that could dip 8 percent, Bloomberg reports. DG had forecast growth of as much as 6 percent. Similarly, sales are expected to rise no more than 5 percent, one percentage point fewer than the high-end number of the earlier outlook.
Bloomberg reports that DG officials said adjusted earnings are expected to fall this year and are now altering their previous outlook for moderate gains. Same-store sales growth is expected to rise by no more than 1 percent as compared to at least 3 percent that Dollar General had forecast in March.
Bloomberg reports that during a call with analysts, DG Chief Financial Officer Kelly Dilts said the company expects customers to “remain under pressure for the foreseeable future.”
The earnings report update comes as some Dollar General employees and labor advocates are seeking improved safety and health protections at DG stores. Gobankingrates.com reports, citing preliminary results of a company proxy vote, shareholders are viewing the concerns in a serious manner, having recently approved a proposal by Domini US Impact Equity Fund to allow a third-party audit of worker safety at Dollar General stores.
Dollar General shares (ticker: DG) ended Thursday’s trading down 19.5 percent. They began the year at $246.72 and are now at $161.83, a drop of 34.4 percent. For comparison, the S&P 500 Index has gained about 9 percent.