Dollar General has reported its fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with quarterly earnings coming in at $2.57 per share.
The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.01 but declined 1.9 percent from the number of the prior-year period.
DG saw net sales of about $8.7 billion in Q4 2021, a 2.8-percent increase compared to the Q4 2020 number, according to a release. Zacks reports the hike was spurred in part on sales generated in new stores. The figure modestly missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.69 billion.
Dollar General same-store sales dipped 1.4 percent year over year, attributed to decreased customer traffic that, Zacks reports, was countered somewhat by an increase in the average transaction total.
The company also hiked its quarterly dividend by roughly 31 percent to 55 cents per share.
“Despite a more challenging than expected operating environment, our teams remained focused on executing our operating priorities and advancing our strategic initiatives, which we believe position us well for solid sales and profit growth in 2022 and beyond,” Todd Vasos, Dollar General chief executive officer, said in the release.
Shares of the Goodlettsville-based retailer (Ticker: DG) ended the trading day at $221.92 up a robust 4.44 percent. Almost 4.2 million shares changed hands, a figure about twice the average volume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.