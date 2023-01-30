John Garratt, president and chief financial officer at Goodlettsville-based retailer Dollar General, is planning to retire in June, the company announced Monday.
John Garratt, president and chief financial officer at Goodlettsville-based retailer Dollar General, is planning to retire in June, the company announced Monday.
The news comes less than a year after Garratt was promoted to president.
Dollar General is currently considering internal candidates for the to-be-open position.
Garratt joined Dollar General in 2014 and was promoted to executive vice president and CFO in 2015.
“John’s retirement comes after an outstanding career as an accomplished and trusted finance executive and most recently as our president and CFO,” said Jeff Owen, Dollar General CEO. “On behalf of the entire DG family, I want to thank John for his many years of service to the company, its employees, customers and shareholders. His exceptional business and financial acumen coupled with his strategic vision have positioned the Company for profitable growth. We appreciate all that John has accomplished on behalf of DG and we wish him the very best in his retirement.”
Owen replaced CEO Todd Vasos last year.
In the third quarter of 2022, Dollar General saw inflationary pressure and missed earnings estimates while reporting revenue and same-store sales increases.
