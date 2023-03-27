Goodlettsville-based retailer Dollar General opened its first international location earlier this month.
Goodlettsville-based retailer Dollar General opened its first international location earlier this month.
Last week, the company announced the opening of its Mi Súper Dollar General in Escobedo, Nuevo León, Mexico.
International expansion plans were first announced in 2021. The company has nearly 20,000 stores in the United States.
In addition to cleaning supplies, health products, pet items and other supplies found at American Dollar General locations, the new store also includes a bakery and tortilleria. Products are sourced primarily from Mexico, according to a release.
“We are extremely excited to open our Mi Súper Dollar General doors to provide affordable household essentials to Escobedo residents,” said Gary Morales, Mi Súper Dollar General’s director of operations. “In the future, each store will be tailored to fit the wants and needs of nearby customers so they can provide for their families through a convenient shopping experience."
According to a release Dollar General plans to open about 35 of the new concept stores in northern Mexico by the end of the 2023 fiscal year.
