Dollar General shares were up a robust 11.8 percent in mid-morning trading following the retail giant’s having reported first-quarter profit and sales that topped analysts’ expectations.
According to a release, net income for the quarter that ended April 30 was $552.7 million, or $2.41 a share, down from $677.7 million, or $2.82 a share, compared to the mark of the same period in 2021.
The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.32.
Sales grew 4.2 percent to approximately $8.75 billion, with Q1 same-store sales having decreased 0.10 percent compared to the figure of the same period last year. The dip was fueled by a decline in customer traffic, yet partially offset by an increase in average transaction dollar amount, the company said in the release.
During the quarter, DG undertook more than 800 real estate projects, including construction starts of future stores and updates to existing facilities.
The quarterly report update came as some DG employees from across the South protested Wednesday morning at the company’s shareholder meeting held at Goodlettsville City Hall (read here). The workers voiced concerns related to what they feel are low wages, unsafe working conditions and unreasonable expectations management places upon staff.
"We are pleased with our start to 2022,” Todd Vasos, Dollar General chief executive officer, said in the release. "Despite ongoing headwinds due to supply chain pressures and heightened inflation, we remained focused on controlling what we can control and delivered solid financial results, which exceeded our expectations for sales and EPS for the quarter."
More than 2.6 million company shares (Ticker: DG) had traded hands as of 10 a.m. Thursday, compared to a daily average of approximately 2.12 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.