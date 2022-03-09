Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has reported its fourth quarter and 2021 earnings, with the Nashville-based company having seen a net income loss of $3.8 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, Cumberland reported an earnings loss of 26 cents for Q4, according to a release.
The company posted revenue of $8.3 million in Q4 and revenues of $36 million for 2021.
For the year, the company's total assets were $84 million, including $27 million in cash. Total liabilities were $42 million, including $15 million on its credit facility. Total shareholders' equity was $43 million.
Operating expenses for the fourth quarter were $12.7 million and $43.7 million for 2021.
Of note, Cumberland in late 2021 announced it would acquire for $13.5 million the U.S rights to Sancuso from the U.S. subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin, a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Japan. Sancuso is billed as the only FDA-approved prescription patch for the prevention of nausea and vomiting in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy treatment (read here).
"Despite the continued challenges of operating during a pandemic, our diversified product portfolio of FDA-approved brands has helped mitigate its negative effects and allowed us to deliver another steady performance in 2021," A.J. Kazimi, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals CEO, said in the release. "We closed out the year announcing our acquisition of Sancuso, an oncology-support drug that we believe will be favorable to our financial performance and provide significant benefits to oncology patients being treated for their cancers."
Shares of the company (Ticker: CPIX) ended Tuesday trading at $2.73, down 8.08 percent on low volume.
