Shares of Nashville-based Cumberland Pharmaceuticals more than doubled on Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved expanded use for the company's intravenous ibuprofen injection brand, Caldolor.
The FDA’s decision will open up the non-narcotic pain reliever to be administered to patients prior to surgeries after a study of 185 patients showed Caldolor helped significantly reduce post-operative pain.
According to a press release, the newly FDA-approved label includes information regarding the product’s indications and usage, appropriate patient populations, clinical study results, potential side effects, patient safety details, and instructions for use in pregnant women, children and other populations.
"Before the pandemic began, health care systems across the country were in the midst of a public health mission to control surgical pain while decreasing opioid consumption," A.J. Kazimi, chief executive officer of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, said in a release. "We are proud to see the continued support for Caldolor's use in surgical care, with the product's approved labeling now including the expanded use of the product prior to surgery. We feel confident that this important development provides additional insights into how intravenous ibuprofen can help health care professionals and patients as elective surgeries resume."
Caldolor is one of seven FDA-approved pharmaceutical brands within Cumberland’s portfolio, which also includes an acetaminophen poisoning injection, an injection to treat hospital acquired infections, an oral solutions to constipation and an injection to treat rheumatoid arthritis, among others.
Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (TICK: CPIX) were up more than 120 percent Tuesday from $2.20 to $5.03 after trading hours. The jump brings the company’s share value in line with their pre-pandemic levels.
Wednesday morning, the shares (which trade on the NASDAQ exchange) were down about 16.5 percent in pre-market trading.
