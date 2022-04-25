Nashville-based CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. has reported net income of $10.7 million, or $0.48 per share, for the first quarter.
The figure compares with net income of $12.5 million, or $0.56 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, and net income of $11 million or $0.50 per share, for the first quarter of 2021.
According to a release, CapStar total revenue (a combination of net interest income and noninterest income) for the quarter was $30.2 million, a decline of $3.9 million from the mark of the previous quarter. Net interest income and noninterest income totaled $21.1 million and $9.1 million, a decrease of $1.9 million and $2 million, respectively, from the figure of Q4 2021.
First quarter average earning assets remained relatively flat at $2.9 billion compared to the Q4 2021 figure.
Loan growth continued to accelerate during the quarter with average loans held for investment, excluding Paycheck Protection Program balances, increasing $141.6 million from the figure of the prior quarter.
CapStar’s commercial loan pipeline exceeds $500 million and continues to present the company a “tremendous opportunity” to utilize excess liquidity and capital to grow revenue and earnings per share.
The company's average deposits totaled $2.7 billion in the first quarter of 2022, equal to the figure of the fourth quarter of 2021.
"CapStar’s first quarter results demonstrate continued progress and momentum in strengthening non-mortgage related profitability and growth in addition to executing a disciplined capital allocation strategy,” Tim Schools, CapStar president and chief executive office, said in the release. “Our return on average tangible common equity was 13 percent despite significant excess equity available to invest, end of period loan growth excluding PPP loans exceeded $100 million for the second consecutive quarter leading to 31 percent average loan growth, and we increased our dividend 67 percent."
Shares of CapStar (Ticker: CSTR) ended the week trading at $21.32, up 1.04 percent.
