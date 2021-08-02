Tim Schools was very clear early in his tenure at CapStar Financial Holdings that it would take some time and some patience to improve the performance and restart the growth engine of the bank holding company. So it was not a big surprise to hear him temper expectations following the company’s second-quarter results.
Downtown-based CapStar grew its loan book (excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans) by 9.4 percent from March 31, a number in line with what fellow regional lenders such as Pinnacle Financial Partners and FirstBank reported. And the bank’s pipeline finished the first half at about $450 million, the biggest in its history. Asked by an analyst on his team’s conference call late last month if those numbers might prompt him to nudge up CapStar’s longer-term growth targets, Schools was clear and realistic.
“I don’t want to hype or mislead people,” he said. “We’re transforming our company […] and we have some new bankers. I just don’t want everybody to get ahead of it.
“Our pipeline does look great,” Schools continued. “The last two quarters, we’ve had good growth. I hope it will continue. I would really like to see three or four quarters of that to know that it’s sustainable.”
CapStar posted a second-quarter profit of almost $12.1 million, nearly double its number from the same period a year earlier. Revenues from mortgage banking declined markedly, but fees from SBA lending, wealth management and Tri-Net business helped offset much of that drop. The CapStar team kept operating expenses flat, helping higher net interest income flow down to the bottom line.
Shares of CapStar (Ticker: CSTR) ended last week at $21.20, up slightly from the Friday before. Year to date, they have risen about 50 percent.
