Brookdale Senior Living Inc. announced results both for the most recent quarter and for 2021, with a loss of $81.7 million in revenue for Q4.
According to release, the Brentwood-based senior housing company posted quarterly revenue of $643.87 million.
For 2021, Brookdale reported a loss of $99.3 million, or 54 cents per share, and revenue of $2.76 billion.
Brookdale saw a quarterly loss of 44 cents per share compared to the Zacks Equity Research consensus estimate of a loss of 40 cents per share. The figure compares to a loss of 17 cents per share for the same period in 2020. The figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.
Fourth quarter revenue per available unit increased approximately 4 percent compared to the mark of Q4 2020.
"In 2021, we proved that we could drive a strong recovery while in the second year of the pandemic," Cindy Baier, Brookdale president and CEO, said in the release. "We delivered 10 months of sequential weighted average occupancy growth and maintained rate growth and discipline. We executed several significant transactions during the year to strengthen our liquidity position. For 2022, we ... are well positioned for accelerated growth."
At mid-day, Brookdale shares (Ticker: BKD) stood at $6.32, up 17.44 percent on heavy trading. The share value has increased 4.5 percent since 2022’s start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.