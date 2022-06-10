New York investment giant BlackRock has bought another chunk of Brentwood-based Brookdale Senior Living.
According to regulatory filings, BlackRock now owns 34.4 million shares of Brookdale, or 18.4 percent of the company. That’s up from a 13.2-percent stake earlier this year. BlackRock is Brookdale’s largest stockholder.
Brookdale operates nearly 700 senior-living facilities around the country. The company reported a “strong start to the year” in the first quarter, CEO Lucinda Baier said.
Shares of Brookdale closed Thursday trading at $5.30, up slightly on the day but down from the year-ago price of $8.75.
