With Genesco Inc.’s annual shareholder meeting looming later this month, one proxy advisory firm is now agreeing, at least partly, with an activist investor’s attempt to partially remake the Nashville-based company’s board.
Advisory firm Glass, Lewis & Co. released a report Thursday recommending shareholders vote for two of Legion Partners Asset Management’s four director nominees. Legion Partners controls just under 6 percent of Genesco’s shares.
The report follows an earlier suggestion from another proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services, which said shareholders should support Genesco’s director nominees while acknowledging some of Legion Partners’ claims about Genesco’s management had merit.
Specifically, Glass Lewis recommended voting for Legion Partners’ candidates Dawn Robertson and Hobart Sichel.
"The Glass Lewis recommendation unfortunately ignores the series of decisive changes Genesco's board has initiated and implemented across the Company to sharpen our focus on our industry-leading footwear platform and the positive results these changes are producing for shareholders," Mimi Vaughn, Genesco chair, president and CEO, said in a release. "Genesco's nine director nominees collectively bring a wealth of leadership experience, financial, strategic and retail expertise, and strong track records of building enduring brands and creating sustainable value for shareholders."
The release goes on to sternly criticize Robertson and Sichel for supposed insufficient experience.
Legion Partners Managing Directors Chris Kiper and Ted White praised Glass Lewis for “acknowledging Genesco’s many years of underperformance and recommending the company’s shareholders vote for sorely needed boardroom change.”
“We also agree with the manner in which Glass Lewis has critiqued Genesco’s poor corporate governance, underwhelming financial results and weak valuation,” the duo added. “By recommending that shareholders vote to elect Ms. Robertson and Mr. Sichel, Glass Lewis is endorsing two proven retail experts with significant experience turning around struggling retailers. We believe shareholders should go a step further to protect their investment by electing all four members of the Legion Partners’ slate.”
Shares of Genesco (Ticker: GCO) were trading at $58.67 midday Thursday, slightly up on the day but down nearly 10 percent over the past five days.
