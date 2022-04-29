AllianceBernstein on Friday reported first-quarter assets under management of $735.4 billion, down $43.2 billion, or 6 percent, from the figure of Dec. 31, 2021.
According to a release, AUM for the quarter were up $38.2 billion, or 5 percent, compared to the figure of the first quarter of 2021.
The Nashville-based financial services and asset management firm company recorded a profit of $85.9 million, with earnings of 87 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of about $1.1 billion for the period, up almost 10 percent from the revenue mark of approximately $1 billion for Q1 2021.
As of March 31, AB was home to 4,161 employees, compared to 3,920 employees as the corresponding period of 2021.
"Financial markets were volatile in the first quarter, reflecting heightened uncertainty, as investors reset interest rate expectations amid persistent inflation, amplified by geopolitical conflict," Seth Bernstein, AllianceBernstein president and CEO, said in the release. "Against this backdrop, which continues into the second quarter, we experienced net inflows of $11.4 billion, or 6 percent annualized organic growth, led by a large custom target-date mandate and accelerating private wealth inflows."
AllianceBernstein shares have decreased 18 percent since 2022’s start.
The shares (Ticker: AB) ended Friday’s session at $39.81, down 0.50 percent. In after-hours trading, the shares were essentially unchanged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.