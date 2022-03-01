Acadia Healthcare has announced financial results for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, with the company's Q4 earnings of $0.67 per share missing the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.68 per share.
The figure compares to earnings of $1.13 per share for the same period in 2020.
According to a release, Q4 revenue for the Franklin-based behavioral health care services company was $593.5 million up from the $541.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Same-facility revenue increased 10.7 percent compared to the mark of the same period in the previous year, including an increase in revenue per patient day of 7.8 percent and number of patient days of 2.7 percent.
Adjusted EBITDA totaled $156.1 million, which included $17.9 million of income from the Provider Relief Fund established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Net income totaled $70.3 million, or $0.77 per share, with adjusted income from continuing operations at $73.6 million, or $0.81 per share. This included $0.14 of income from the PRF established under the CARES Act
Cash flows from operating activities totaled $97.8 million
“While we faced challenges late in the fourth quarter of 2021 and early in the first quarter of 2022 related to the surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, we continued to see solid year-over-year volume growth and strong operating trends,” Debbie Osteen, soon-to-retire Acadia CEO, said in the release. “Our facility and corporate leadership teams have continued to manage labor costs while navigating a tight labor market. We are fortunate to have an experienced and dedicated team of employees and clinicians across our operations who have continued to provide quality patient care for those seeking treatment for mental health and substance use issues.”
Acadia shares have lost about 6.2 percent since the beginning of the year as compared to the S&P 500's decline of 8 percent, Zacks reports. The shares (Ticker: ACHC) ended Monday’s regular trading session at $56.71, down 0.37 percent.
