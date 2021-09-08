Nashville International Airport has landed Amazon, as the first Amazon Air cargo aircraft descended at BNA last Thursday, beginning daily flights and adding to the company’s existing presence in Music City.
Amazon’s expansion of its cargo program to BNA will create an immediate 70 jobs and expedite delivery times for Middle Tennessee customers, according to a release.
“This operation reinforces Amazon’s investment in the region and BNA’s vital role in the economic development of the area,” Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO, said in the news release. “We value their commitment and look forward to a strong partnership.”
Amazon Air will lease more than 39,000 square feet of space at BNA through a partner lease agreement. Amazon Air’s Nashville gateway also will include an onsite area to sort packages bound for their next destination and will be managed by an Amazon logistics partner, LGSTX Cargo Services, according to BNA.
Amazon Air is billed as playing a central role in delivering products for customers by transporting items across longer distances in shorter time frames. Amazon Air owns and leases an aircraft fleet and works with third-party carriers to provide dedicated air cargo services for Amazon packages.
Since 2010, Amazon has invested nearly $13 billion in Tennessee, creating more than 25,000 jobs in the state.
