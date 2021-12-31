Throughout the week, we have catalogued the most popular Nashville Post stories of 2021 by section. Check out the Top 10 lists for health care, development, sports, finance, legal, tech, politics and food and retail.
But now it's time for the overall Top 10. Here are the stories you were most interested in this year:
1. MP&F managing partner Chapman dies at 49
2. Former Titan pays $1.75M for North Nashville site
3. Former Vanderbilt coach Mason sells Nashville home
4. Nashville whistleblower gets $28.5M in fraud settlement
5. South Nashville furniture property sells for $10M
6. Midday 180 trio parts ways with 104.5 the Zone
7. Isaiah Thomas steps away from, calls out Vanderbilt baseball program
8. Downtown’s The Arcade sells to local group
9. Breakfast chain plots five Nashville franchises
